Centiva Capital LP Sells 11,864 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,864 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 111.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

AXTA opened at $39.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

