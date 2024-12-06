Centiva Capital LP Sells 1,675 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Centiva Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the second quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 43.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $629,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,149.76. This represents a 16.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.57.

NYSE R opened at $164.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.30. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.09 and a 12 month high of $171.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

