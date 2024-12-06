Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $52.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.38. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $57.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $167.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.01 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 47.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

