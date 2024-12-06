Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of CCS opened at $86.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $74.76 and a 1 year high of $108.42.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.44%. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 11.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 37.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Century Communities in the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

