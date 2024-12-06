C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) CEO Sells $95,912.00 in Stock

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) CEO Bryan Edwin Mckernon sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $95,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,620. The trade was a 8.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

C&F Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $77.20 on Friday. C&F Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $79.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $249.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.38.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 8.58%.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of C&F Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of C&F Financial by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 62,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of C&F Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in C&F Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in C&F Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

See Also

