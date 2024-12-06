CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CF. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,286,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,003,000 after acquiring an additional 300,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,567,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 15.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,188,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,386,000 after purchasing an additional 549,569 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,823,000 after purchasing an additional 198,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,193,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,584,000 after purchasing an additional 59,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,574.22. This represents a 19.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,077,640. This represents a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,701 shares of company stock worth $2,052,704. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

CF Industries stock opened at $89.37 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $94.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.18.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

