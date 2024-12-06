CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Shares Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.46. 5,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 9,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
CFN Enterprises Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.62.
About CFN Enterprises
CFN Enterprises Inc engages in the sponsored content and marketing business in the United States. The company sets up and manages compliant and turnkey ad campaigns, as well as runs sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns for public and private companies.
