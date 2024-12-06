CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON) Stock Holdings Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,526,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,517 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CG Oncology were worth $57,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC grew its position in CG Oncology by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 263,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in CG Oncology by 811.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 433,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 386,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CG Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CG Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CG Oncology by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 24,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.
CG Oncology Price Performance
NASDAQ CGON opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.84. CG Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $50.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of CG Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CG Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.
About CG Oncology
CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.
