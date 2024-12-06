Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $158.77 and last traded at $159.56. Approximately 1,402,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 7,609,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

The company has a market cap of $279.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.55.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 71.65%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 118.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

