Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $5.10 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,749 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of FOX by 672.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,531,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of FOX by 18.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in FOX by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 389,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 276,259 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,258,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,935,147.10. The trade was a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $7,979,894.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907,311.52. This represents a 42.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,352 shares of company stock valued at $20,822,072. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on FOX from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised FOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

FOXA opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.40%. FOX’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

