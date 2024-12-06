Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $7.68 Million Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of AES worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,746,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in AES by 169.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,143,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,195 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of AES during the third quarter worth approximately $17,390,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,898,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,293,000 after purchasing an additional 844,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in AES by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,639,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,379,000 after purchasing an additional 828,840 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AES. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

AES Price Performance

AES opened at $13.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.46.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. AES’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.92%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

