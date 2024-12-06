Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $8.51 Million Holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,221,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Revvity during the third quarter worth approximately $25,550,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Revvity by 3,171.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 84,515 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Revvity by 6.7% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 950,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,707,000 after purchasing an additional 59,994 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revvity by 1,002.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 65,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after buying an additional 59,889 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $262,859.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,276.40. This trade represents a 8.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $115.08 on Friday. Revvity, Inc. has a one year low of $88.90 and a one year high of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.66 million. Revvity had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Revvity’s payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

RVTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Revvity from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Revvity from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Revvity from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Revvity from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.73.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

