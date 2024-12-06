Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,858 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Qorvo worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,165,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 61.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,011,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 18,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. BNP Paribas lowered Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.88.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $68.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.25. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $64.98 and a one year high of $130.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

