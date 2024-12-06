Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 2.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 15.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Jabil by 0.7% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 17,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $474,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,753 shares in the company, valued at $12,908,981.10. This trade represents a 3.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,430,701.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,816.97. This represents a 22.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,431. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $135.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $156.94. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Jabil from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JBL

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.