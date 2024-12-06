Cibc World Mkts Downgrades CAE (TSE:CAE) to Hold

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) was downgraded by Cibc World Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAE. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC downgraded shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.06.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$32.87 on Wednesday. CAE has a 12-month low of C$22.28 and a 12-month high of C$33.77. The company has a market cap of C$10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.91.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

