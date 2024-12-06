Citigroup Begins Coverage on VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $6.70 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.80% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

VTEX opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.58 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85. VTEX has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $9.59.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.20 million. VTEX had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that VTEX will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in VTEX by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 938,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 129,100 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its stake in VTEX by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 3,098,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after buying an additional 1,721,568 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VTEX by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after buying an additional 315,507 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda boosted its stake in VTEX by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 726,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 83,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in VTEX by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after buying an additional 338,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

