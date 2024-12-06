Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,420. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $618.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $4.13.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 26,356 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 120,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 66,523 shares during the period. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

