Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CRO Sells $156,326.40 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 51,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,036.04. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James Bubeck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

On Wednesday, September 4th, James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $133,958.40.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 1.5 %

CCOI stock opened at $78.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.02. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $86.76. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.92 and a beta of 0.39.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.69 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.995 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 510.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 204.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 72.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 207.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.