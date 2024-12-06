Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Trading Up 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.14 and last traded at C$5.10. Approximately 91,891 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 49,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.02.

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Collective Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 7.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.27. The firm has a market cap of C$332.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

