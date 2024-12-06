Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$217.64 and last traded at C$217.41, with a volume of 19817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$214.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.
Colliers International Group Trading Up 0.7 %
Colliers International Group Company Profile
Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.
