Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James raised Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Bank System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

NYSE CBU opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $73.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.05). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $188.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Community Bank System

In other Community Bank System news, Director John F. Whipple sold 3,937 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $287,794.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,661.30. This trade represents a 40.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Bank System

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Community Bank System by 48.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,212,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Community Bank System by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 54,554 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

