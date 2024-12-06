ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight” Rating

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $123.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $120.00.

COP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

COP stock opened at $104.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.43. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $101.29 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $120.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

