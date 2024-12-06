ContourGlobal (LON:GLO) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 251.50 ($3.21) and last traded at GBX 251 ($3.20). 2,026,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 714,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250.50 ($3.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 645.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 251 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 251. The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 1,091.30.

ContourGlobal plc acquires, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses. The company generates 1,808 MW of renewable electricity from hydro, solar, wind, and biogas; and 2,509 MW of thermal electricity from gas, coal, and oil. It operates a portfolio of 138 thermal and renewable power plants.

