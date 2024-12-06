Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.92-$4.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.080-$4.158 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.19 billion. Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.920-4.020 EPS.
Cooper Companies Stock Down 1.7 %
COO stock opened at $103.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $82.69 and a 1 year high of $112.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on Cooper Companies
Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies
In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,488.54. The trade was a 24.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $12,710,065.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,267,624.69. This represents a 41.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
About Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cooper Companies
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Utility Stocks That Will Benefit from Less Regulation
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- AeroVironment Dives Into a Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.