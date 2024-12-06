Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.92-$4.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.080-$4.158 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.19 billion. Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.920-4.020 EPS.

COO stock opened at $103.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $82.69 and a 1 year high of $112.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,488.54. The trade was a 24.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $12,710,065.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,267,624.69. This represents a 41.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

