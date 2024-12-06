Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3,878.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,112 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,876,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,037,130,000 after acquiring an additional 941,858 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 20,555,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,077,119,000 after purchasing an additional 125,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Copart by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,008,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,781 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Copart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,898,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,454 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Copart by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,943,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,035,000 after purchasing an additional 598,566 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT opened at $61.91 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.66.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Copart had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $16,038,273.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,436,557 shares in the company, valued at $920,907,971.03. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.