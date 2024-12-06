Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given New $60.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CBRL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.57. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $83.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 49.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 11.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,752,000 after purchasing an additional 111,892 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 199.3% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth $1,016,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

