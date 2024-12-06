CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 336.4% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 72.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in CRH by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Stock Down 0.5 %

CRH stock opened at $102.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.87. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $104.23. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29.

CRH Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

CRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.42.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

