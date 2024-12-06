CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Up 2.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $358.02 and last traded at $357.89. Approximately 1,146,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,985,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $349.95.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 717.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.32 and its 200-day moving average is $313.67.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at $45,521,111.43. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,498 shares of company stock worth $45,116,385. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,161 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after acquiring an additional 920,695 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,021,000 after buying an additional 712,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after buying an additional 564,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 248.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,180,000 after buying an additional 371,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

