Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

CWK opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cushman & Wakefield

About Cushman & Wakefield

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 45.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 61.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 31.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

