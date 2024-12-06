Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.33, but opened at $17.50. Daktronics shares last traded at $19.32, with a volume of 444,929 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAKT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Singular Research upgraded Daktronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Daktronics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $890.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Daktronics had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $226.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Daktronics, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $204,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,200. This trade represents a 86.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 25,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $322,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,398.94. This represents a 22.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Daktronics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its stake in Daktronics by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 2,493,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,786,000 after buying an additional 420,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,338,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,291,000 after acquiring an additional 41,076 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 27.3% in the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,284,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,494,000 after acquiring an additional 489,700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 27.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 869,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 187,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in Daktronics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 485,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Featured Articles

