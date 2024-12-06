Dana (NYSE:DAN) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00.

DAN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dana from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

Get Dana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAN

Dana Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DAN stock opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. Dana has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -363.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at about $2,687,000. JB Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Dana by 9.9% during the third quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,425,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the second quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at $250,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.