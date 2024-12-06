Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wahed Invest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 1,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. UBS Group cut their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.16.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $227.88 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $215.68 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $164.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 20.61%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

