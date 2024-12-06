Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,306,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,171,532 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.1% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,479,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Watchtower Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,454,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $7,876,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $10,481,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.16.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $227.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.69. The company has a market capitalization of $164.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $215.68 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

