David Zaccardelli Sells 162,800 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) CEO David Zaccardelli sold 162,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $815,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,204,752 shares in the company, valued at $71,165,807.52. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Zaccardelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, David Zaccardelli sold 67,608 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $338,040.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, David Zaccardelli sold 3,200 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $16,000.00.

On Friday, November 29th, David Zaccardelli sold 98,888 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $495,428.88.

On Wednesday, November 27th, David Zaccardelli sold 23,240 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $116,200.00.

On Monday, November 11th, David Zaccardelli sold 2,400 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $12,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, David Zaccardelli sold 94,144 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $413,292.16.

On Friday, November 1st, David Zaccardelli sold 46,888 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $205,369.44.

On Friday, October 25th, David Zaccardelli sold 4,800 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $21,024.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, David Zaccardelli sold 16 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $70.08.

On Monday, October 21st, David Zaccardelli sold 110,456 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $483,797.28.

Verona Pharma Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.50. 626,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,445. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.18. Verona Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRNA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Verona Pharma from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Verona Pharma from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 70.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 25.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth $154,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Articles

