Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) Stock Price Up 2.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.26. 27,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 752,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Dermata Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Dermata Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRMA

Dermata Therapeutics Trading Up 19.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dermata Therapeutics

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.98% of Dermata Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions and diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dermata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.