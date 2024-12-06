Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,841 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 67.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FANG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Diamondback Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.65.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $208,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,872. This trade represents a 19.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at $181,732,485.09. This represents a 92.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG opened at $172.68 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.70 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.46 and its 200-day moving average is $189.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($1.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

