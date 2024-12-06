Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Up 7.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $128.17 and last traded at $127.95. 537,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 668,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.30.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.82 and a 200-day moving average of $105.42.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4973 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth $377,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth about $2,165,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $533,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth $111,000.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

