Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Up 7.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $128.17 and last traded at $127.95. 537,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 668,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.30.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.82 and a 200-day moving average of $105.42.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4973 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
