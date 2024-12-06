Diversified Gas & Oil (OTCMKTS:DGOCF) Shares Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:DGOCF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 1,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 15,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
Diversified Gas & Oil Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73.
Diversified Gas & Oil Company Profile
Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.
