DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $95.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $84.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $83.68 on Tuesday. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $44.34 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $30,203.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $407,345.12. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $508,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,106.83. This represents a 14.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,596 shares of company stock worth $4,441,529 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 4,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

