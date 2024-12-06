DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 26.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.45.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $95.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $44.34 and a twelve month high of $95.40.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $477,770.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,220,844.83. This trade represents a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $30,203.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,345.12. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,529. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 12.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,870,000 after acquiring an additional 56,221 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,339 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $2,314,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

