Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Lowered to Hold Rating by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DOL. Desjardins raised their price target on Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Dollarama from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$145.00.

Dollarama Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$140.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$89.93 and a 12-month high of C$152.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$144.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$134.35.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 156.46% and a net margin of 17.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollarama will post 5.3295203 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Dollarama news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 5,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.18, for a total transaction of C$698,490.04. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.73, for a total transaction of C$275,450.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,697 shares of company stock worth $1,049,979. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Articles

