Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Purchases $157,493.88 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $157,493.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,766,126 shares in the company, valued at $211,151,724.04. The trade was a 0.07 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,354 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $139,762.42.

On Friday, November 29th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,300 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.59 per share, with a total value of $137,697.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $139,995.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $137,615.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 37,748 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $596,795.88.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,100 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $129,033.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,170 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $130,311.50.

On Thursday, November 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $133,790.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 4,137 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $62,882.40.

On Thursday, October 31st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 150,432 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,330,191.68.

Donegal Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.50. 12,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,231. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a market cap of $559.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of -0.03. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DGICA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Donegal Group by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Donegal Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 60,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 244,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.