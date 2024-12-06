DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DASH. Mizuho boosted their target price on DoorDash from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DoorDash from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.27.

DoorDash Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DASH stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.89. 1,985,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.87, a P/E/G ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $93.33 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.76.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 115,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $20,432,618.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $265,515. This represents a 98.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $7,188,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,474.64. This represents a 73.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 838,722 shares of company stock worth $136,732,309. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in DoorDash by 13.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in DoorDash by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,395,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,616,000 after purchasing an additional 272,659 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in DoorDash by 14.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,533,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,766,000 after purchasing an additional 700,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 6.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,652,000 after purchasing an additional 267,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 15.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,800,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,135,000 after purchasing an additional 501,905 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

