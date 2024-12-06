Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Douglas Dynamics has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Douglas Dynamics has a payout ratio of 61.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Douglas Dynamics stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $25.41. 113,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,812. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $586.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $31.39.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLOW. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

