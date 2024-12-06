DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $37,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $81.71 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

