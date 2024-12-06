Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Dycom Industries worth $7,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 25.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.4% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DY stock opened at $194.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $207.20.

DY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

