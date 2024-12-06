Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Southernsun Asset Management LLC

Southernsun Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 89,412 shares during the period. Dycom Industries makes up 5.5% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $46,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 2,353.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 158,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,831,000 after buying an additional 152,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2,543.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after purchasing an additional 99,200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,424,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,631,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,324,000 after purchasing an additional 96,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,144,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of DY opened at $194.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.32. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $207.20.
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.
