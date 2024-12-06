Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CEO Luke E. Sims Purchases 6,000 Shares

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) CEO Luke E. Sims acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,195.90. This trade represents a 2.16 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $10.99.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:GRF Free Report ) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

