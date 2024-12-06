Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,688 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2,085.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 42.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,130.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

IIPR stock opened at $107.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.53 and a quick ratio of 11.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.51. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.61 and a 12 month high of $138.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.76). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 52.51%. The company had revenue of $76.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IIPR. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

