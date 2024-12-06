Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $557,000 in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in AES during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in AES by 183.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE AES opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

